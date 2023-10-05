Prosper student arrested, another facing possible charges for threats made against school, cities

In a letter to families, the district said one student made a post against Prosper High School. The other allegedly threatened the Town of Prosper and Frisco.

PROSPER, Texas — The Prosper school district says one of its students is facing criminal charges and another student could, too, after they allegedly made separate threatening posts on social media.

On Tuesday evening, the district sent a letter to families with an update on the two threats. It said one threat was against Prosper High School while the other referenced the Town of Prosper and Frisco.

For the school threat, the district said a Prosper ISD student made the threat on social media. That student has since been arrested and now faces criminal charges on top of school disciplinary consequences.

It's not clear if the student attends Prosper High School.

The district said another student in the district "made a seemingly threatening social post that referenced the Town of Prosper and Frisco." That student is facing consequences under the student code of conduct and may also face criminal charges.

District police, officers from Frisco and the Town of Prosper, and The North Texas Fusion Center worked together to determine who posted the threats.

"At this time, law enforcement agencies do not believe that there was an active plan in either one of these cases, just the social media posts," the district letter read. "However, those who create fear and uncertainty will be held accountable at the highest levels. There is no place for this in our district or community."

Prosper ISD said its police received hundreds of tips through calls, emails, and tip411. The district encourages community members to continue sending tips through 411 or by calling PISD Police at 469-219-2000 ext. 16160.

"We cannot stress strongly enough that families must talk with their children about the serious consequences of making social media posts like these," said the district. "There are real, sometimes criminal, consequences for these actions."