Koreatown Dallas approved by Texas lawmakers, heading to governor's desk

SCR 31 and HCR 39 were passed unanimously by committees in the Texas House and Senate.

DALLAS — The area unofficially known as Koreatown in Dallas is now just one step away from receiving the official title.

Committees under the Texas House and Senate chambers unanimously approved legislations that designate a part of the city as Koreatown Dallas for a 10-year period. The proposal is now heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk for the final signature.

According to State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas), who co-authored HCR 39 and co-sponsored SCR 31, the "Koreatown" title will be designated to Royal Lane in Northwest Dallas, from Harry Hines Boulevard to Luna Road.

Once Gov. Abbott approves the proposal, Koreatown Dallas will be the official name for the area until 2033.

Rep. Anchía says the legislation is meant to recognize, honor and celebrate the Korean-American community.

“Immigrants are the oxygen that flows through the veins of the Texas economy,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful for the contributions of the Korean community to Dallas.”

Abbott's signature will complete a goal that's been pushed by Korean Dallasites since the beginning of the year.

The city created English-Korean street signs for the area in January (on Korean American Day). HCR 39 was heard by a Texas House committee in April with testimony from major local Korean American leaders.

The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong.