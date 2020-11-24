1-year-old girl dies, boy hospitalized after shooting at Forney home, police say

Updated at 6:46 p.m. to include new information on injuries.
A 1-year-old girl died and a 9-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting at a home in Forney Monday evening, police said. There's a possibility that the shooting was accidental, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said.
Officers arrived at the scene after a 911 caller reported the shooting at around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Juniper Drive, the sheriff's office said.
The girl was shot in the head, Forney police said. The boy, who is her brother, was taken to a Dallas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Law enforcement officials were questioning two minors who were also at the home.
CareFlight helicopters were seen landing in a nearby parking lot and lifting off.
No other information was available.
