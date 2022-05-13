Celebrate AAPI with these events in North Texas

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. And there are ways you can celebrate in North Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. And there are ways you can celebrate here in North Texas.

Let's start at the AT&T Discovery Center. They're hosting a big celebration on May 15 at 11 a.m.

The event will feature traditional dancers, Chinese opera singers, and the iconic Rising Phoenix Lion Dancers.

All of these features will highlight the significant cultural contributions from the AAPI community.

How about some food?

Facebook group Asian Grub in DFDUB was created to promote Asian-owned restaurants in North Texas during the pandemic.

The group has gotten so big that they're now throwing a block party!

The party is set for Saturday, May 14 in Dallas' Bishop Arts District. The event is free but you need to RSVP.

With more than 15 local food vendors and tons of family activities, there's something for everyone at the party.

And as we celebrate Asian culture, we need to remember to protect it and be open to learning, especially with the recent rise in hate against Asian Americans.