Scenes from WFAA's Family First event at the Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson

RICHARDS, Texas — Record temperatures didn't stop people from attending the 2022 Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson in droves throughout this past weekend.
It was the first Cottonwood Art Festival since COVID, and people were clearly ready for its return -- and the chance to take in the more than 200 artists from around the country who participated in this year's event.
Many attendees also stopped by WFAA Family First area during the Saturday of the event. Daybreak anchor Marc Istook and Weekend anchor Cleo Greene visited with many viewers and made several new friends there, too!
Gallery: WFAA at the Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson
