47 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Golf clap in McKinney, catch a thrill in Frisco and last eight seconds in Fort Worth

DALLAS — Thank goodness it's the weekend! (Or whatever the saying is.)
Whether you're looking for a romantic evening full of fair foods, a trip back to the early 2000s or a reason to drink tequila, there's an event happening in North Texas that you and your besties will absolutely love this weekend.
Spoiler, though: It's gonna be a hot one.
Still, let's get into the best of the best.
Friday
Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
If you're not really a country music fan, you'll probably recognize Aaron Lewis from Staind. Yes, that Aaron Lewis. If you didn't know, now you know: He does country music, too! Lewis and his Stateliners are hitting the stage at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth on Friday, and you can get ticket right now for as low at $25.
Doors open at 6 p.m., but Lewis' set won't kick off until around 10 p.m.
Plus:
- Royal Blood at South Side Ballroom (Dallas)
- Rebirth Brass Band at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- PNB Rock at Trees (Dallas)
- Lil Tecca at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas)
- Couples Cook at Central Market (Dallas)
- Candle Making with a Twist at Golden Blk Co. Candle Bar (Dallas)
- After Work Social Fridays at Ten:01 (Dallas)
- A Ladies Affair at Casa de Montecristo (Dallas)
- Paint Your Date at Breanna Cooke Studios (Dallas)
- After Hours in the Garden at the Fort Worth Botanical Garden (Fort Worth)
- Bonnie & Clyde: A Musical Comedy at Uptown Theater (Grand Prairie)
- Ray Lamontagne at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Friday the 13th Market at Bearded Monk (Denton)
- The Most Danger 2 Us Improv Show at The Comedy Arena (McKinney)
- Texan Fool at Hub121 (McKinney)
- Plano AsiaFest Asian Art Exhibition at Plano Courtyard Theater (Plano)
- Blithe Spirit at Art Centre Theatre (Plano)
- Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
Saturday
PBR World Finals at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
Okay, y'all: Hold on to your cowboy hats! The biggest party in Fort Worth is finally here as the Professional Bull Riders Rodeo World Finals heads to Dickie's Arena for the first time ever. The event was held at AT&T Stadium back in 2020 -- but, before that, it was in Las Vegas for almost 30 years! The PBR World Finals runs all the way through May 22, so you have plenty of time to get out there if it sounds up your alley.
Depending on where you want to sit, you can snag a ticket for around $50.
AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch (McKinney)
If cowboys aren't your thing -- we're in Texas, but go off -- how about the links, old chap? The AT&T Byron Nelson is taking over McKinney all weekend! This year's field will feature our beloved trio from North Texas -- Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and, of course, Masters winner Scottie Scheffler -- plus many other big-time PGA names.
Tickets to this year's tournament are currently sold out, but you can still buy your way in through secondary markets starting at around $100 a head.
Plus:
- Dave Matthews Band at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Dallas Trap Wine Fest at Lofty Spaces (Dallas)
- Dallas Pizza Fest at Bottled Blonde (Dallas)
- Saturday Morning Brewery Yoga at Westlake Brewing Co. (Dallas)
- Mad Scientist's Comedy Show at Dallas Comedy Club (Dallas)
- Fort Worth Taco & Margarita Festival at The Yard (Fort Worth)
- Woofstock 2022 at Mutts Canine Cantina (Fort Worth)
- The Palms at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Music & Arts Festival at Red's Yard (Denton)
- Creative Kids Art Workshops (McKinney)
- Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Souled Out Saturdays at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox (Arlington)
- Count's 77 at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- AKS Bead & Jewelry Show (Grapevine)
- Wait Until Dark at Granville Arts Center (Garland)
- Painting With a Twist: Rainbow Starry Night (Garland)
Sunday
Need a super cute date idea? You know I got you. The Frisco Fair is back and bigger than ever! It has all the classics -- rides, games, music and, naturally, fair foods! I can already smell the corny dogs, y'all!
Admission for you and bae is totally free, but you will have to pay to play. Tides and other attractions start around $4.
Enjoy the Frisco Fair all weekend!
Plus:
- Nothing More & Asking Alexandria at South Side Ballroom (Dallas)
- Big Wreck Live at The Sanctuary (McKinney)
- Pottery Wheel Lesson at Jump Into Art Studios (McKinney)
- Military Appreciation Concert at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Sunday Scaries Cornhole Tournament at 3 Nations Brewing (Carrollton)
- Cycles, Cars, Crowns & Corgis at The British Emporium (Grapevine)
- In Good Time at Coppell Arts Center (Coppell)
- Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox (Arlington)