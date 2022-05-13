47 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Golf clap in McKinney, catch a thrill in Frisco and last eight seconds in Fort Worth

From the PBR World Finals to the AT&T Byron Nelson, there's a little something for everyone happening in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — Thank goodness it's the weekend! (Or whatever the saying is.)

Whether you're looking for a romantic evening full of fair foods, a trip back to the early 2000s or a reason to drink tequila, there's an event happening in North Texas that you and your besties will absolutely love this weekend.

Spoiler, though: It's gonna be a hot one.

Still, let's get into the best of the best.

Friday

If you're not really a country music fan, you'll probably recognize Aaron Lewis from Staind. Yes, that Aaron Lewis. If you didn't know, now you know: He does country music, too! Lewis and his Stateliners are hitting the stage at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth on Friday, and you can get ticket right now for as low at $25.

Doors open at 6 p.m., but Lewis' set won't kick off until around 10 p.m.

Saturday

Okay, y'all: Hold on to your cowboy hats! The biggest party in Fort Worth is finally here as the Professional Bull Riders Rodeo World Finals heads to Dickie's Arena for the first time ever. The event was held at AT&T Stadium back in 2020 -- but, before that, it was in Las Vegas for almost 30 years! The PBR World Finals runs all the way through May 22, so you have plenty of time to get out there if it sounds up your alley.

Depending on where you want to sit, you can snag a ticket for around $50.

If cowboys aren't your thing -- we're in Texas, but go off -- how about the links, old chap? The AT&T Byron Nelson is taking over McKinney all weekend! This year's field will feature our beloved trio from North Texas -- Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and, of course, Masters winner Scottie Scheffler -- plus many other big-time PGA names.

Tickets to this year's tournament are currently sold out, but you can still buy your way in through secondary markets starting at around $100 a head.

Sunday

Need a super cute date idea? You know I got you. The Frisco Fair is back and bigger than ever! It has all the classics -- rides, games, music and, naturally, fair foods! I can already smell the corny dogs, y'all!

Admission for you and bae is totally free, but you will have to pay to play. Tides and other attractions start around $4.

Enjoy the Frisco Fair all weekend!