Driver dies in Richardson after chase with Garland officers, police say

Sources at the scene say the driver of the vehicle leading the chase has died. The passengers in that vehicle and a bystander are in the hospital.

RICHARDSON, Texas — One person has died and others were hospitalized after a car chase led to a crash in Richardson late Wednesday night.

The Garland Police Department confirmed with WFAA that the chase involved their officers and that one person had died. No officers were injured in the chase.

Sources at the scene said a person driving a Dodge Challenger was trying to escape police when they crashed at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and South Greenville Avenue.

Richardson police responded to the crash at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to them, the driver ran a red light while travelling west on Centennial when he struck a pickup truck going south on Greenville.

Authorities told WFAA that the person driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Richardson police identified the man as 25-year-old Luismauricio Ortiz.

Two passengers in the suspect vehicle and a person in a pickup truck were also hospitalized. Authorities say they're all expected to recover.

No other information is available at this time. Garland police say they'll release a statement later this morning.

#Happening overnight A chase that started in Garland ends after a fatal crash in Richardson. pic.twitter.com/5winCLfEFM — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 1, 2022