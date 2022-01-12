1 person critical in Tarrant County house explosion, officials confirm

Westworth Village police confirmed the incident was a home explosion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — One person was in critical condition after a reported house explosion in Westworth Village, a small city in the west Fort Worth area, officials confirmed to WFAA on Thursday morning.

It was not confirmed if there were any other victims in the explosion.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place in Westworth Village, near Burton Hill and White Settlement roads.

MedStar, the ambulance service for most of Tarrant County, confirmed they were treating one critical patient at the scene. Westworth Village police confirmed the incident was a home explosion.

The patient who was in critical condition was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was also among the agencies responding to the incident.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook, whose agency was also responding to the explosion, shared several photos from the scene on Twitter, one of which showed a home that appeared to be totally damaged. Wood, shingles and other debris were strewn across the street and property.

Cook tweeted that some homes in the immediate area of the explosion were being evacuated out of precaution.

We are assisting Westworth Village PD on a house explosion in 5600 block of Watters in their city. Active scene with Fort Worth Fire leading the investigation into the cause. pic.twitter.com/yAFLFv5A6m — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) December 1, 2022

More information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.