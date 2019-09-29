A subsidiary of Golden State Foods that specializes in custom distribution is moving its headquarters to Frisco from Irvine, Calif.

Quality Custom Distribution Services Inc. announced Thursday that the company will centralize functions, like finance, accounting, customer service and purchasing, into its Frisco facility.

The Frisco headquarters will serve all QCD customers, including Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Starbucks.

Ryan Hammer, GSF Logistics' corporate vice president and president, noted North Texas' central location, large talent pool and business community overall as top reasons for the headquarters relocation.

"This change to more centralized functions will help us better align our corporate resources with our business and provide enhanced support to our distribution centers and to our customers," Hammer said in a prepared statement. "This centralization will enable us to continue to grow our distribution business and solidify our position as a dominant player in the food industry."

RELATED: Sony to unveil first Texas digital cinema in The Colony

The new QCD headquarters is expected to open in January 2020.

The number of jobs that would be created with the headquarters move was not disclosed. However, the addition of the headquarters should also add a variety of new types of jobs in the Dallas area, according to a news release. The company noted that positions are currently available across multiple divisions.

The company has two distribution centers in the state of Texas in the Dallas and San Antonio areas, and Golden State Foods also has a manufacturing center in Burleson.

More on WFAA: