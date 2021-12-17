Bye, Victory Park! WFAA is moving to an innovative, new studio

An exciting and innovative new studio is currently under construction at our headquarters on Young Street in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — This weekend will be the final WFAA newscasts at our Victory Park home of 15 years. An exciting and innovative new studio is currently under construction at our headquarters on Young Street in Downtown Dallas but we leave plenty of memories behind.

When WFAA moved into our Victory Park studio in January 2007, it took some getting used to the new setting. Glass walls allowed passersby or fans attending an event at the American Airlines Center to peek in on our live newscasts and we had a front-row seat to many big events such as the Dallas Mavericks 2011 NBA Championship celebration on the plaza.

From 2007 to 2014, the annual Big D NYE event brought huge crowds to Victory Park to help ring in the new year with fireworks and a special WFAA broadcast.

In 2009, a very special 5 pm newscast at Victory Park was anchored by none other than Oprah Winfrey who made a one-time return to her roots as a local news anchor. A large crowd gathered outside the studio to catch a glimpse of the talk show icon.

The studio also help push WFAA into the future shortly after it opened and newscasts began broadcasting in high-definition.