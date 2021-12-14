Don't be fooled: BBB says 'Beats by Dr. Dre' products sold by Fort-Worth based business are not the real deal

The BBB launched its investigation in September 2021.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you had a pair of new headphones on your Christmas list this year - be like Santa and check twice before adding them to your cart.

The Better Business Bureau warned that an investigation into a Fort Worth-based business, "Beats by Dr. Dre," revealed that the business may be selling headphones posing as the real deal. (The actual name for the company selling headphones designed by N.W.A. alum and Death Row Records co-founder, Dr. Dre is Beats by Dre.)

In a news release, the BBB said despite the Beats by Dr. Dre business listing Fort Worth as its physical address, the consumer protection group said its investigation found that the business' website was being operated by a person, or people, located in China.

The BBB launched its investigation in September 2021.

The BBB said over the past year, 10 complaints were filed against Beats by Dr. Dre, with many consumers reporting requests for refunds were ignored. Others reported never even getting their orders in the first place. The company currently has an "F" rating listed on the BBB's website.

In one of the cases, the BBB said one shopper purchased four of the supposed headsets and was "suspicious of them being knockoffs, but the price was good for Bluetooth headsets."

Once they got the headphones, however, "it was very obvious they are knockoffs," the shopper told the BBB. "Extremely poor quality, one of the headsets is physically broken and none of them are Bluetooth.”

However disappointing it may be for shoppers to not get what they thought they paid for, the BBB said that this alleged counterfeiting can be commonplace.

These "unethical and fraudulent businesses often associate themselves with well-known brands and names to convince consumers they are interacting with, and receiving, brand-name products," the BBB said.

While this alleged scam happened to be connected to headphones, according to the BBB, footwear and clothing were the most common counterfeit goods sold.

Nike was the most frequent knock-off brand, the group said. Apple tech, NFL apparel, Louis Vuitton handbags and Tiffany jewelry - even 3M N95 masks and LEGO toys - were the other top counterfeited items.

The BBB recommended online holiday shoppers pay close attention to the name of the business and any signs it may not be an authorized retailer of the brand-name product, including checking with the brand's official website.

