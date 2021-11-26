The Blount County Sheriff's Department and FedEx are looking for answers after hundreds of packages were found in a ravine.

HAYDEN, Ala. — Authorities are trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods in Alabama.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office says 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday. Sheriff Mark Moon said deputies were sent to guard the scene until FedEx workers could arrive to pick up the packages.

FedEx said in a statement that it's cooperating with law enforcement and is working to transport the packages as quickly as possible. The sheriff said it wasn't clear why the packages were in the ravine, but he hoped to have some answers soon.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office has been inundated with requests for information about missing packages. FedEx has removed them and says they are working to get them delivered, and people with questions are asked to contact FedEx.

The ravine where the packages were found is on private property, and residents are asked to not go to the area to look for packages.

