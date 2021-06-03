List: Some of the businesses in D-FW that will still require masks following Gov. Abbott's decision

Businesses reserve the right to refuse service to any patrons who do not follow the stated protocols.

DALLAS — The state's mask mandate ends on Wednesday, March 10, but businesses can still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols, including requiring face masks, at their own discretion.

Businesses also reserve the right to refuse service to any patrons who do not follow the stated protocols.

Most grocery stores will require customers to wear masks, in addition to employees, but some are just encouraging mask-wearing by shoppers.

Some businesses say they are recommending face masks, but not requiring them.

Six Flags

Six Flags is requiring face masks for employees and guests over the age of 2 while in the park.

Carter BloodCare

Carter Bloodcare will continue requiring face masks for staff and blood donors.

Dallas Zoo

All guests over 10 years old will be required to wear a face mask. Staff members will also continue to wear masks, the zoo said.

Fort Worth Zoo

The zoo changed its face mask policy. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.

Cook Children's Medical Center

Masks will still be required for employees and anyone over the age of 2, including patients, caregivers and people who have been fully vaccinated.

Billy Bob's Texas

The world's largest honky-tonk says face masks are still recommended, but will not be required.

Home Depot

The Home Depot will continue requiring face masks for customers and employees, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Mattress Firm

Customers, except those with underlying conditions, will be required to continue to wear face masks.

Associates and contractors will continue to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, cleaning surfaces and frequent handwashing.