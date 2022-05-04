Two-alarm structure fire leads to roof collapse in northwest Dallas, official says

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the one-story building that caught fire housed multiple businesses. One owner went to check on his shop and ended up calling 911.

DALLAS — In a little over three hours, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department (DFR) has put out a two-alarm fire at a one-story building in northwest Dallas.

A DFR official said units got a 911 call at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, about a structure fire on Wireway Drive.

According to the official, the building houses multiple businesses, but none of them were open at the time. One of the owners came to check on his shop when he saw the fire and called 911.

Firefighters and nearby residents noticed thick black smoke coming from the building.

One resident shared videos of the fire with WFAA on social media.

Dallas firefighters are working on a two-alarm fire at a business on Wireway Drive in northwest Dallas. No injures have been reported at this time. https://t.co/hPPkDayHqY — WFAA (@wfaa) November 6, 2022

Officials raised it to a two-alarm fire due to the size of the fire and of the building itself.

The DFR said the fire grew so large before they got there that they had to put it out from outside of the building. It took hand lines and four aerial ladder pipes to surround the fire and drown it out.

"The building sustained significant damage, and suffered a major roof collapse, before the fire was extinguished in just over 3 hours," DFR said in a press release.

No one was inside of the building at the time of the fire, so no one was injured.

DFR officials can't determine the cause of the fire as of now. Due to the damage, the building isn't safe to enter.