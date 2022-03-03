60-year-old woman reported missing in Fort Worth, police say

Brenda Joyce George was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Seven Gables Street.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman who may be lost and in danger, officials said.

Brenda Joyce George was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Seven Gables Street, near Sycamore School Road in southwest Fort Worth.

She walked away from the location, and police don't know what she was wearing. Her family is worried she might be lost and in danger, police said.

Police released George's picture. She is Black and is five feet three inches tall and about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.