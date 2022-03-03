Harris County ballot counting completed after Republicans took legal action over primary

The counting of the votes stopped between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday due to a court hearing but later resumed ahead of an 11:30 p.m. hearing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Elections posted their final unofficial elections results shortly after midnight early Thursday.

This came after the Harris County Republican Party filed a petition Wednesday night over the ballot counting and has called Tuesday’s primary election day a “fiasco” and “complete failure.”

The petition, which was filed at 5:18 p.m., aimed at impounding election records, meaning the GOP wanted the court to seize the votes that had not yet been counted.

"We’re asking the judge to supervise the process. To take the ballots, make sure they’re secure, make sure we have a full chain of custody and make sure those ballots get counted the way they’re supposed to," said Steven Mitby, the attorney representing the Harris County GOP.

A judge later decided against the impound and let the vote count resume, nearly two hours after it was halted.

Harris County Elections posted their final unofficial results at 12:37 a.m. Thursday. Leah Shah, spokesperson for the elections office tells KHOU 11 News, that the vote counting wrapped up a little before that.

What's happening with the Harris County vote count?

According to the Harris County GOP, there were "serious" issues at the polls that are affecting the count.

Their petition read, “On Primary Election Day, the Republican party experienced irregularities that affected votes legitimately cast by its voters. For example, some voters were able to successfully submit their votes for the first page of their ballot but were unable to submit their votes for the second page of their ballot.”

The petition also alleged other issues, such as machines they say weren’t properly tested, resulting in the Republican party having inoperable scanning equipment in some locations.

Harris County election officials confirmed there were some issues at the polls based on voters putting both of their voting sheets into the new election systems, causing paper jams.

Officials said those damaged ballots had to be tabulated by hand, which takes more time.

"The entire state is going to be moving to a paper-based system within the next few years because it is required by law now. So what we’re seeing is us doing our checks and balances, crossing our T's and dotting out I's to make sure every vote is properly brought in, presented to central count and counted appropriately," said Beth Stevens with the Harris County Elections.

The Harris County GOP claims county election officials were not prepared for this election and issued a statement blaming Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

"This fiasco has been a complete failure on behalf of Democrat County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s unelected, unaccountable Elections Administrator who is tasked with managing our elections and was sold to voters as a way to make our elections more efficient in Harris County. The fault lies with Lina Hidalgo and the management of this primary that both parties contracted the Harris County Elections Administrator to run."

Harris County Democrats said it's frustrating to see everyone finger-pointing and said when you have new machines and new laws, there will be kinks. But they're confident that all ballots would be counted.

Read the entire petition from the Harris County COP below:

Below is the full statement from the Harris County GOP:

"We have received countless complaints yesterday and today coming from voters and presiding judges and election workers across the county of voting machines that were not delivered or delivered late Tuesday morning; machines that were not operational; election workers not adequately trained; the wrong paper ballot size being delivered to certain polls and the wrong ballots being delivered to some voters.

"This fiasco has been a complete failure on behalf of Democrat County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s unelected, unaccountable Elections Administrator who is tasked with managing our elections and was sold to voters as a way to make our elections more efficient in Harris County. The fault lies with Lina Hidalgo and the management of this primary that both parties contracted the Harris County Elections Administrator to run.

"Yesterday, the Elections Administrator said during a conference call with both political parties that she would not be able to meet the 24-hour deadline for vote count because it would take at least '500 hours' to conduct the count and she needed both parties to agree to extending the deadline. Upon the conclusion of Early Voting, there were over 1,000 'damaged ballots'; that required human intervention in order to properly count the votes. Those came from only 90 early voting locations. Other counties across the country using the same machines have not experienced the problems that Harris County has faced. Today, it is still not clear based upon the reports from voters how many actual ‘damaged’ ballots resulted from Election Day.

"The Elections Administrator is now stating that they will complete the count by the 7:00 pm deadline tonight. However, the Harris County Republican Party still has serious concerns about the number of voter complaints of wrong ballots being issued and damaged ballots from our voters and election workers that need to be addressed before the vote is finalized. To that extent we will take what steps we deem necessary to ensure the integrity of the election process and that these serious issues are addressed prior to the May 24 Primary Runoff.