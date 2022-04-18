Did U2 singer Bono visit the popular Dallas Tex-Mex chain Mi Cocina last week, or was it just a lookalike? The Internet reacts to a braggy social post

Upscale shopping and restaurant district Highland Park Village shared to social media last week a photo that sure seemed worthy of a brag... unless... it wasn't?

DALLAS — North Texans appreciate a good celebrity sighting.

There was Mick Jagger's Dallas sightseeing tour in November, ahead of the Rolling Stones' concert at the Cotton Bowl.

And nothing piqued the interest of Fort Worth quite like when Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott showed up in the Stockyards to film "1883" last summer.

But we also know a good bluff when we see one.

Maybe.

Highland Park Village, the upscale shopping and restaurant district off Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane within the enclave of the same name, posted a picture to social media on Friday morning that was seemingly worthy of a Facebook brag.

According to the post, the world-famous U2 singer from Bono had dined earlier in the week at Mi Cocina.

"You never know who you'll run into at the Monkey Bar!" the post said, referencing the popular themed bar within the Highland Park Village location of the popular regional Tex-Mex chain.

The scenario wasn't totally out of the question. Bono could have been in Dallas for any number of reasons! And in November, you may recall, Jagger gave an on-stage shoutout to Mi Cocina's famous mambo taxi margarita during the Rolling Stones' set at the Cotton Bowl.

You never know who you’ll run into at the Monkey Bar! We hope you enjoyed your time @micocina, Bono. Cheers! Posted by Highland Park Village on Friday, April 15, 2022

Except there was just one problem with this story: The man in the photo, as dozens of Facebook commenters were quick to point out, wasn't Bono.

"Bono's 6th cousin by marriage on his mom's side," one commenter said.

Another commenter took a more analytical approach, while still leaving open the possibility it was actually him: "He has some deep wrinkles on his forehead and face but maybe the lighting of the photo washed them out," they said. "I do hope it is though, as that would be awesome to meet the legend."

For the record, here's a picture of Bono and U2 bandmate, The Edge, in December:

A couple other commenters pointed out that the "Bono" in the photo is merely a look-a-like who's known to frequent the area.

To be fair, it's not a bad lookalike.

The hair. The purple-tinted glasses. The black jacket. The earrings.

You've got to wonder: Did he have the Irish accent, too?

Either way, as of Monday morning, Highland Park Village's Facebook post remained up, unedited, still bragging away.