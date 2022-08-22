Body pulled from car after possibly swept off bridge in Mesquite, city officials say

Late Monday afternoon, fire-rescue crews were called to the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of Interstate 635.

MESQUITE, Texas — A body has been pulled from vehicle after flash flooding in Mesquite, according to officials.

City officials say a car was discovered as the water receded.

Mesquite Fire-Rescue and police recovered the lone female occupant of the car. Her name has not been released at this time.

Friends of the victim told WFAA that the woman was a mother of three. They said she was an Uber driver and she was working Monday morning.

Friends said the victim was on the phone with her husband and that she said she started to feel like "someone was pushing her car."

Mesquite Police confirm the body of a woman was found in her car after she was swept away by flood waters. Family friends say she was a mother of 3. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/Tw3qkLRr9B — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) August 22, 2022

Record rainfall hit North Texas starting overnight into Monday. Areas in southeast Dallas saw the highest amount at over 15 inches, and Balch Springs had over 12 inches.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews said they responded to over 190 high-water related incidents, 94 water rescues and more than 300 car accidents.