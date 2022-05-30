Body of drowning victim recovered at Grapevine Lake, officials say

Crews recovered the body near the Katie's Woods Park area of the lake.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — The body of a drowning victim was recovered at Grapevine Lake on Monday night, officials say.

The Grapevine Fire Department says a lake rescue team responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Katie's Woods Park area after reports of a swimmer who went under water off the shore and did not resurface.

According to officials, crews were able to recover the body of the male victim at around 7:30 p.m. near the shore area. The victim was in about six feet of water, officials say.