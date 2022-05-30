Body of drowning victim recovered at Grapevine Lake, officials say

GRAPEVINE, Texas — The body of a drowning victim was recovered at Grapevine Lake on Monday night, officials say.
The Grapevine Fire Department says a lake rescue team responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Katie's Woods Park area after reports of a swimmer who went under water off the shore and did not resurface.
According to officials, crews were able to recover the body of the male victim at around 7:30 p.m. near the shore area. The victim was in about six feet of water, officials say.
Further details were not immediately released. Officials say the Texas Game Warden will be investigating the incident.