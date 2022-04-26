Woman's body pulled from Lewisville Lake, officials say

LITTLE ELM, Texas — The Lewisville Fire Department says it responded to three possible drownings, including one that ended in a woman's death Tuesday.
Around 4:30 p.m., Lewisville Fire Department was called to assist the Little Elm Fire Department with a possible drowning at Little Elm Park on Lewisville Lake.
Little Elm Fire Department confirmed the body of a 43-year-old woman was pulled from the water shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
Lewisville Fire Department said crews also responded to a call that involved a man in his 20's just after 7:40 p.m. Tuesday evening. The department said the man was near a boat ramp in the popular Sneaky Pete's area when he was pulled from the water. He was transported to a local hospital. There's no word on his condition.
A dive team also responded to a reported drowning at Trinity River, just north of 380 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Crews said the current was too rough to get into the water, and a body has not been recovered at this time.