Dallas Code inspectors checking conditions at local pools in effort to increase safety, prevent drownings

Code officers have already inspected nearly 700 apartment complex pools across the City of Dallas. They said the inspections are about safety and prevention.

DALLAS — With temperatures increasing and summer quickly approaching, it’s that time of year residents will begin seeing more pools opening across North Texas.

“We’re doing pool inspections,” said Dallas Code Officer Nilandra Canyon, as she entered an apartment complex leasing office in Uptown on Friday.

City of Dallas Code officers are bouncing around different properties inspecting pools.

“We take it very seriously. Our goal this year is to not lose any lives,” said Canyon.

Pool safety and preventing drownings is key.

The Code officers first check in with complex managers to make sure paperwork is up to date. Then, they take the inspection to the pool to check water clarity.

“I have to be able to stand right here and look in this water to make sure there’s no body there,” said Canyon.

Water clarity is a big issue during inspections. It’s a factor that could get some pools shut down. Code officers said murky conditions have been found at some complexes and deemed dangerous.

The pool inspections also include search the area for trip hazards, making sure rails are in-tact and proper signage is displayed.

“Her pool rules alerts you that there’s no life guard on duty,” Canyon pointed out, as she continued her inspection.

Code officers say the public should also make sure pools have proper safety equipment nearby. They’re also checking for working emergency phones in the area and confirming pool gates and doors are operable and closed.

“That’s my main focus. Kids. Kids like water, so they flock to water,” said Canyon.

Several municipalities across North Texas are cutting back on public pool hours, due to lifeguard staffing challenges. It’s possible apartment complex pools could be places where more children and adults try finding relief this summer.

“Always keep your eyes and ears open,” added Canyon.