Watch: Bodycam video shows heroic moment Garland officers rescue man from burning car

GARLAND, Texas — Body camera video shows the moment when Garland police officers saved a man Wednesday morning from a burning vehicle just seconds before the flames engulfed the car.

It happened about 3 a.m. on Forest Lane in front of the Garland Police Department, said public information officer Lt. Pedro Barineau.

The video shows the officers fighting through the heat to pull the man to safety.

"C'mon man, we gotta get you out! C'mon man!" one of the officers says as they pull the man through the passenger window. The fire engulfed the car seconds later.

Before pulling the man out, officers had discovered a passenger who was ejected from the vehicle.

The officers who saved them were Officer Matthew Fuhs, a five-year veteran, and Officer Chris Hataway, a 22-year veteran.

The passenger and the man who was saved were transported to a hospital and are expected to be OK, police said.