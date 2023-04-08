Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to play special one-night-only concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2023.

ARLINGTON, Texas — "Sing us a song tonight," Arlington. If you were looking for the perfect opportunity to see a couple of music legends live in concert, this is it!

Officials announced Wednesday that legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be performing for a one-night-only event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington next year. The special concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

According to a news release, this is the first time Joel and Nicks will be performing on the same stage in Texas.

The two artists are legends in the music industry, each with multiple Grammy Awards. Both are also Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Two Icons - One Night Only, BILLY JOEL & @StevieNicks, live at @ATTStadium on Saturday, April 8! Tickets go on-sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10AM local time.



Buy tickets here: https://t.co/w5QR9aI05g pic.twitter.com/WyBNmhNtFw — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) November 2, 2022