10 North Texas music acts win grant, will record 'Sounds of Deep Ellum' album

DALLAS — A public concert involving musical acts who recently won a local grant is taking place Wednesday evening in Deep Ellum.

Earlier in September, Deep Ellum 100 announced the musical acts that received the Sounds of Deep Ellum grant. The grant, in celebration of the neighborhood's 150th anniversary, is for 10 artists to become a part of the city's "musical legacy."

Over 100 acts applied for the honor. The selected artists were invited to perform in a concert that would be recorded and released as a limited edition vinyl album.

Wednesday's concert is taking place at Trees, located at 2709 Elm St.

Deep Ellum 100 was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help community members who suffered financial hardship. The nonprofit aids four pillars of the community, including small business, service workers, visual artists and musicians.

The 10 winners of the Sounds of Deep Ellum grant include Cure for Paranoia, Lorelei K, Stone Mecca, Children of Indigo, Flower Child, Memory Shivers, Labretta Suede, Maya Piata, Skinny Cooks and Ducado Vega.

The "Sounds of Deep Ellum" album will come out in 2023 on streaming platforms, as well as a vinyl album from Dallas-based Idol Records.

The grant provided to the artists is meant to help them "write and record their own history."