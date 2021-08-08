Austin judge signs order blocking arrest of quorum-busting Democrats

The order potentially paves the way for remaining House members to return to the state – or to refuse to go to the Capitol – without the threat of arrest.

AUSTIN, Texas — A criminal district judge in Austin has signed an order blocking the arrest of any quorum-busting House Democrats, saying that doing so would be a misinterpretation of House rules and the Texas Constitution.

Judge Brad Urrutia signed the order Sunday night, and it was filed by Austin attorneys representing 19 plaintiffs Monday morning.

The order potentially paves the way for remaining House members to return to the state – or to refuse to go to the Capitol – without the threat of arrest.

The order blocks Gov. Greg Abbott, House Speaker Dade Phelan and law enforcement agencies such as the Texas Department of Public Safety and Capitol police from "detaining, confining, or otherwise restricting a Texas House Democrat's movement without his or her consent. It also prevents them from "issuing warrants or other instruments demanding the detention, confinement or other restriction of a Texas House Democrat's movement."

Urrutia ruled that Texas law does not "provide for the physical confinement of lawmakers who have committed no crime."

Last month, more than 50 House members traveled to Washington, D.C., to block Texas lawmakers from voting on a proposal that they said would restrict voting access and to ask the federal government to pass federal voting rights legislation.

Phelan said that officials would use "every available resource" to obtain a quorum, and Abbott issued a call to "have these members arrested."

The petition to Urrutia included affidavits from three Democrats, including GIna Hinojosa of Austin.