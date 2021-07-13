Texas House votes to 'send for' Democrats who flew to Washington, D.C., arresting them if necessary

The Texas House Democrats said they planned to stay in D.C. until after Aug. 7 when the special session is set to end and plan to pressure Congress to step in.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House has voted 76-4 to have the Sergeant-at-Arms send for at least 51 members who have gone to Washington, D.C., possibly using arrest warrants, to get them back to the state.

The Democrats will be ordered back to Texas unless they have an excused absence.

Texas Democrats left the Lone Star State on Monday to deny the GOP majority a quorum to pass bills. The Democrats also left the House during the 87th Texas Legislative Session back in May. That move led to Gov. Greg Abbott calling the special session, which started on July 8.

The vote on Monday comes one day after Abbott declared on KVUE that the House members who fled the state would be arrested.

"Answering your second question, yes, there is something the governor can do. First of all, I'll tell you what the House of Representatives can do. What the speaker can do is issue a call to have these members arrested," Abbott said. "In addition to that, however, I can and I will continue to call a special session after special session after special session all the way up until election next year. And so if these people want to be hanging out wherever they're hanging out on this taxpayer-paid junket, they're going to have to be prepared to do it for well over a year. As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done. Everybody who has a job must show up to do that job, just like your viewers on watching right now. State representatives have that same responsibility."

The Democrats held a press conference Tuesday morning, where they said the decision to leave Texas was the last move in their playbook and a final effort to try and stop GOP-sponsored legislation they call "Jim Crow 2.0."

"We're fighting with everything we got," Rep. Jasmine Crockett said. "If we would have gone back tomorrow I fully anticipate they would have locked the doors and locked us in until they got these bills passed."

The group of lawmakers said Tuesday morning they plan to stay in D.C. until after Aug. 7 when the special session is set to end and plan to pressure Congress to step in.