The two states facing the largest COVID-19 surge both border Texas

Arkansas and Louisiana reported over 100 positive cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.S., and the two states facing the largest surges in positive cases both border Texas. Arkansas and Louisiana reported over 100 positive cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Arkansas reported 4,881 new cases of the coronavirus from Sunday, July 4, to Sunday, July 11. The state’s seven-day average of positive cases per 100,000 people was 161.7, the second-highest in the U.S, according to the CDC.

Louisiana reported a 107.5 seven-day new case average per 100,000 people. The state reported 4,998 new cases from July 4 to July 11.

The seven-day new case average per 100,000 people in Texas is 38.9.

About 35.8% of people in Louisiana are fully vaccinated, and 34.9% of people are fully vaccinated in Arkansas, according to Our World in Data.

As of July 9, the seven-day average for new cases per day across the U.S. increased 16% from the prior week.

According to the CDC, cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 make up over 50% of positive cases across the U.S.

Missouri, Nevada and Florida also reported a 7-day case rate of over 100 per 100,000 people. Missouri has the highest number of cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days at 165.4, according to the CDC.