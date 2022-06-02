x
Arrest made in murder of 21-year-old, Dallas Police say

Police initially didn't know Ohara Farmer's identity because he didn't have any identification on him.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — Police made an arrest Thursday in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Byron Jocania Davis, 29, has been arrested for the murder of Ohara Farmer, 21, who officers found dead on May 3. Dallas Police officers were responding to a missing persons call at 1323 E. Waco Ave. when they found Farmer dead inside a vacant residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police initially didn't know Farmer's identity because he didn't have any identification on him. On May 4, investigators were then able to identify him by utilizing fingerprint analysis through the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office.

The motives and circumstances surrounding this offense are still under investigation.

