2 suspects extradited back to Dallas for 2020 murder of 23-year-old Seattle woman

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video previously aired when the suspect were taken into custody in Cambodia.

Two women who are accused in the murder of a Seattle woman in Dallas in 2020 have been extradited back to the country and taken into custody by Dallas police, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said Lisa Dykes, 58, and Nina Marano, 50, were arrested in Cambodia by the FBI in February 2022 for an immigration violation. On May 24, Dallas police along with the FBI traveled to Cambodia to bring the suspects back to Dallas.

Police said Dykes and Marano fled the country on Christmas Day of 2021, when they disposed of their ankle monitors while out on bond in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez.

Police said Botello-Valadez's death happened after she flew to Dallas from Seattle to visit her ex-boyfriend. She was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020, in the Deep Ellum area after she went out alone that evening.

Her remains were found in March 2021 in a wooded area in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles south of Dallas.

Dykes and Marano were arrested late March 2021 in Florida after investigators found traces of Botello-Valadez's blood inside a home that Dykes and another suspect, Charles Beltran, shared in Mesquite. The three suspects were allegedly with the victim on the night she disappeared, according to phone records.

An investigation determined Botello-Valadez was stabbed by Dykes the night before she was set to return to her home in Seattle, Washington.

Police said Dykes and Marano then dumped Botello-Valadez’s body in an empty field in Wilmer.

Dykes and Marano were both charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal stabbing of Botello-Valadez.

In May 2021, Dykes and Marano were released from jail after posting their $500,000 bond. The conditions of their release included house arrest and wearing ankle monitors at all times.

The third suspect, Beltran, had also been arrested and charged with murder. He remains jailed.