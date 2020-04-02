ARLINGTON, Texas — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday night in Arlington.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Sunflower Drive near State Highway 360.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say the victim may have been involved in "high-risk activity."

Authorities say the victim's name will be released once the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer notifies the next of kin.

Arlington police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Julia Hall at 817-459-5325.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 871-469-8477.

