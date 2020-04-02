Americans Airlines announced Tuesday it had suspended all flights to Hong Kong from DFW Airpot and Los Angeles.

A spokesperson said in a statement that the decision was due to demand.

The suspension will last at least through Feb. 20, though that could change, according to spokesman Ross Feinstein.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make any updates as needed.”

The decision comes as many flights between the U.S. and mainland China have been suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

American had previously canceled all flights to and from the U.S. to mainland China. That suspension is expected to last until March 27.

Delta Airlines and United Airlines also announced flights to China would be suspended due to the virus' spread as well.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department issued its highest travel advisory, urging people to avoid travel to China.

The travel advisory also encourages Americans currently in China to leave.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

