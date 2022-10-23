Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say

Police say the incident happened at Sam Houston High School on Friday morning.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said.

Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."

The student, identified as Dominic Redic, was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail for unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and tampering with identification numbers.

Police said the handgun had its serial number scratched off, which is illegal.

According to police, Redic also had outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of Arlington and Grand Prairie.