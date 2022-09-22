Student arrested after bringing gun, ammunition on Timber Creek HS campus, officials say

In a statement, the district said an anonymous tip was immediately investigated and the student was confirmed to be in possession of a gun and ammunition

FORT WORTH, Texas — One student was arrested at a local high school after Keller Independent School District officials said an anonymous tip said the student had carried a gun onto campus Thursday.

The incident happened at Timber Creek High School.

In a statement, the district said the tip was immediately investigated and the student was confirmed to be in possession of a gun and ammunition.

The student was removed from campus and arrested, Keller ISD said. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the arrested student is 17 years old and the gun was confiscated.

"We are continuing to work with the Fort Worth Police Department, but at this time, there is no further threat to our campus," the district said.

The news comes as several Texas school districts ramp up security following an increase in threats.

A threat was made against Everman ISD on Thursday, also in Tarrant County, less than a week after police said they thwarted a potential shooting at the high school homecoming game. Two teens were arrested in that case.

That school district was also increasing police presence but believed there was not an ongoing threat at the district.