Arlington apartment residents getting water from a fire hydrant as they wait for burst pipes to be repaired

Addison Park Apartments in Arlington said it's struggling to find plumbing parts to make repairs. Most residents have been without water for over a week.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dozens of residents living inside an Arlington apartment complex told WFAA that they've been living more than a week without water to drink, cook or bathe with following Texas' historic winter storm.

The complex is the Addison Park Apartments located near Highway 287.

Emails sent to residents from property managers that WFAA read indicate that the complex had an issue with several pipes that burst last week due to frigid temperatures.

A spokesperson with Investors' Property Services, which owns the complex, said repairs are taking some time because plumbing parts to make fixes are hard to come by.

If that's the case, it makes sense.

State Farm insurance agents told WFAA that its agency alone had received 34,300 claims surrounding busted pipes across Texas so far.

That's one insurance agency.

As residents wait for the water to be restored, they now have to get water to cook, bathe, and use the restroom with from a fire hydrant at the complex.

Management connected a hose and a spigot for residents to fill up water jugs and anything they can find to hold the water.

Many were using it when WFAA was invited into the complex by a resident.

A spokesperson from Investors' Property Service said that it's only a temporary fix until the water can be restored.

He added that drinking water is being given out at the office every day too.

However, residents say that it's first come, first serve.

Robert Asher's girlfriend lives at the complex and hasn't had water since last Tuesday.

"It's been pretty uncomfortable," Asher said. "We've even had to stay at a hotel a day or two. She wants to come home from work and have water where she lives."

Ashley Aguirre's sister is dealing with flooding damage at her apartment, and she's not alone at the complex either.

She talked to WFAA as she helped her sister move out Wednesday.

"Her apartment got flooded, and there was water coming out of the electrical sockets and the crevices. It's molding now, and we're moving her out," Aguirre said.

"She's forced to move, or otherwise we're going to be living without water and terrible living conditions, because it smelled horrible in there."