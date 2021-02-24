Gov. Abbott to provide statewide update following massive power outages, water issues brought on by winter storms

On Wednesday around 6 p.m., Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a statewide address to discuss the state's response to last week's storms.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update for residents on the response to winter storms that crippled the state's power grid and numerous water supplies Wednesday.

WFAA will stream his speech on WFAA, on YouTube and in this story.

Last week's storms left millions of Texans without power during extreme cold temperatures and water for days afterwards as infrastructure and homes suffered damage due to the cold.

The death toll from the storms and compounding issues will take weeks to determine, but insurers already predict that this will be the costliest natural disaster in state history.

On Feb. 16, Abbott said he was making the power outages an emergency item for the states' legislative session, and called for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), as part of that effort.

On Thursday, lawmakers will hold an in-person hearing to begin addressing what went wrong. Texas House Joint Committee Hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.