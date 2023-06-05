'This is sickening' | Kyler Murray, other NFL players from Allen react to Saturday's mall shooting

ALLEN, Texas — NFL players and North Texas natives have taken to social media after a gunman opened fire at a popular outlet mall in Allen, injuring multiple people.
The Allen Police Department said the suspected shooter at Allen Premium Outlets was killed at the scene and at least nine were transported to area hospitals.
In a tweet, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who attended Allen High School, called the tragedy "sickening" and is hoping to help the victims' families. He also posed the question many are asking themselves following the mass shooting, "When is this s--t gonna stop?"
Seattle Seahawks Safety Steve Terrell, who also attended Allen High School, asked his followers to pray for the city.
Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams, who is an Allen, Texas native and who too attended Allen High School, called the news "terrible" and asked for prayers.
Detroit Lions Levi Onwizurike grew up in Allen and went to Allen High School as well. He called the tragedy "senseless" and also extended prayers to the victims families.