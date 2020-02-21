ALLEN, Texas — Allen High School and Lowery Freshmen Center were both placed on lockout Friday afternoon due to a shooting that occurred nearby, officials say.
Around 1 p.m., Allen police confirmed two people were taken into custody after a person was shot near the 500 block of E Exchange Parkway. Officers are still looking for a third suspect.
Students at both campuses will be kept inside the schools until police release them, according to a post on the Allen ISD Facebook page.
Authorities say visitors are not allowed inside the building until the lockout is lifted.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
More on WFAA:
- Plano police searching for driver suspected of fatal hit-and-run
- Mother indicted in death of baby found at a Carrollton cemetery
- 'Water is not a joke': Johnson County Emergency officials warn drivers after high-water rescue
- Man accused of suffocating woman in 2018 has been indicted on capital murder charge