ALLEN, Texas — Allen High School and Lowery Freshmen Center were both placed on lockout Friday afternoon due to a shooting that occurred nearby, officials say.

Around 1 p.m., Allen police confirmed two people were taken into custody after a person was shot near the 500 block of E Exchange Parkway. Officers are still looking for a third suspect.

Students at both campuses will be kept inside the schools until police release them, according to a post on the Allen ISD Facebook page.

Authorities say visitors are not allowed inside the building until the lockout is lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: