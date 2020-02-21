PLANO, Texas — A search is underway for the driver accused of a fatal hit-and-run.

Plano police say the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 near the 2700 block of 14th Street.

According to authorities, a driver was backing out of a driveway near the location but stopped because of an oncoming vehicle.

Detectives say a person who was walking on the sidewalk had to go onto the street in order to get around the reversing car.

That’s when an SUV that was already driving on the roadway struck the pedestrian, according to officials.

When the driver stopped the vehicle, a passenger got out and ran away from the crash scene, police say. The driver then fled without ever checking on the pedestrian.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities say. His name has not been publicly released.

Detectives did not have a detailed description of the driver but confirmed the suspect's vehicle is a blue SUV.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and incident. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

