Alamo Drafthouse to reopen 6 locations this summer in D-FW

Big screen entertainment is back at Alamo Drafthouse.

RICHARDSON, Texas — The show must go on at six Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Cedars, Lake Highlands, Richardson locations will reopen in June, the Austin-based company announced Thursday. The Denton, North Richland Hills, and Las Colinas locations will reopen in July.

The locations will still have some protocols in place like keeping 6-foot social distancing, face masks requirement (unless eating or drinking), hand washing and asking guests to stay home if they feel sick.

The reopenings are a sign of a slight return to normalcy as more people get vaccinated.

2021 is shaping up to have some expected blockbusters after the movie industry was hit hard by the pandemic and delayed movie releases in 2020.

In March, Alamo Drafthouse announced it filed for bankruptcy and would close two of its Texas locations: Alamo Drafthouse Ritz in Austin, and in New Braunfels.