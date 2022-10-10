8-year-old struck, killed by vehicle while on scooter, Dallas police say

According to the report, officers responded to a call concerning “a major accident” in the 3600 block of Dilido Road around 7:10 p.m. Monday.

DALLAS — An 8-year-old boy has died after being struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a scooter, Dallas police said in a preliminary report Monday night.

According to the report, officers responded to a call concerning “a major accident” in the 3600 block of Dilido Road around 7:10 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, the 8-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

At this time, there's no word on the driver of the vehicle that struck the child.