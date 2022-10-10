8-year-old struck, killed by vehicle while on scooter, Dallas police say

DALLAS — An 8-year-old boy has died after being struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a scooter, Dallas police said in a preliminary report Monday night.
According to the report, officers responded to a call concerning “a major accident” in the 3600 block of Dilido Road around 7:10 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived, the 8-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
At this time, there's no word on the driver of the vehicle that struck the child.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said Monday night. The boy’s name has not been released at this time.