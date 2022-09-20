55-year-old woman seriously injured after driver hit and backed over her before fleeing, police say

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident last week that left a 55-year-old woman seriously injured.

Police said they responded to the incident around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Dawson Street, just south of the Deep Ellum area.

Police said a driver hit a woman, stopped, backed over her and then left the scene.

The 55-year-old victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police released a photo of a white GMC SUV that's believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash. Police said the SUV has an Idaho registration that doesn't match the vehicle.

Police believe the license plate would be stolen or fake.