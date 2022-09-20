55-year-old woman seriously injured after driver hit and backed over her before fleeing, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident last week that left a 55-year-old woman seriously injured.
Police said they responded to the incident around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Dawson Street, just south of the Deep Ellum area.
Police said a driver hit a woman, stopped, backed over her and then left the scene.
The 55-year-old victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police released a photo of a white GMC SUV that's believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash. Police said the SUV has an Idaho registration that doesn't match the vehicle.
Police believe the license plate would be stolen or fake.
Anyone who may have information is urged to call police at 214-671-0010.