Timeline: Here's how the July 7 police ambush in Dallas unfolded

Five years ago, on July 7, 2016, 12 officers and two civilians were shot, and five of those officers died after a gunman opened fire during a protest.

Five years ago, what started as a protest for peace was interrupted on July 7 with deadly gunfire that left five officers dead.

The night began with protesters gathering at a downtown Dallas park and then marching through the streets following two officer-involved shootings that led to the deaths of Alton Sterling, 37, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Philando Castile, 32, in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.

It ended abruptly when shots were fired, striking 12 officers and two civilians. Five of those officers were killed.

The suspect, Micah Xavier Johnson, was killed in an explosion, ending an hours-long standoff following the shooting.

Here's how the night unfolded:

7 p.m.: Crowd of protesters gathered to demand change in the wake of two-officer involved shootings. The protest began at the Belo Garden Park off Main Street in downtown Dallas.

7:16 p.m.: The protest began peacefully with people chanting "enough is enough." Dallas police posted video of the crowd:

8 p.m.: Nearby El Centro College placed on lockdown as precaution.

8:11 p.m.: An hour into the protest, things remained peaceful. Dallas police posted an image of Sen. Royce West holding hands with Major Lonzo Anderson.

8:23 p.m.: Police posted video as a mass of people marched eastbound on Commerce Street through downtown.

8:45 p.m.: Dallas police posted their last video of protesters at 8:45 p.m.

8:57 p.m.: Just before 9 p.m., police reported shots fired.

9:05 p.m.: Video captured gunshots ringing out. Officers yelled "active shooter" around area of San Jacinto and Griffin streets.

RAW VIDEO: Our cameras captured the panic after the first shots were fired in downtown #Dallas Thursday night

9:35 p.m.: Police warned people to stay away from downtown as they searched. At least one officer reported down.

9:40 p.m.: Two officers reported down.

9:41 p.m.: Police cleared out the Bank of America building, the tallest skyscraper in Dallas.

10:23 p.m.: DART police reported four officers shot, including one dead. The deceased officer was later identified as Ofc. Brent Thompson, 43. The update brought the total number of officers shot to six.

First Identified Officer Killed in the Dallas Shooting. Dart Officer Brent Thompson, 43, EOW 7-7-16 #LODD

10:29 p.m.: Chief David Brown reported 10 officers were shot. He said three of those officers have died.

10:44 p.m.: Dallas police and ATF officers expanded their perimeter as their search for the suspect continue.

10:53 p.m.: Authorities raised number of officers shot to 11.

11:10 p.m.: Shots fired in El Centro in downtown Dallas; the SWAT team cornered the suspect.

11:13 p.m.: Dallas police announced a fourth officer has died.

11:36 p.m.: Family identified one of the wounded DART officers as Misty McBride. She suffered a non-fatal wound to the shoulder.

Family says this is DART Ofc. Misty McBride, shot in shoulder tonight but survived and doing ok.

12:34 a.m.: Dallas police said they were continuing negotiations with suspect inside the college.

1:15 a.m.: Students and staff remain inside the locked down El Centro College as the standoff continued nearby.

1:35 a.m.: A police flash bang went off at scene of standoff.

1:47 a.m.: A fifth officer was reported dead.

2:09 a.m.: Lockdown lifted at El Centro College.

3:05 a.m.: Dallas police honored fallen officers at Dallas hospital.

Dallas Police officers standing outside Parkland Hospital, saluting their fallen brethren.