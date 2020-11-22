36-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger in critical condition, Dallas police say

The female passenger of the motorcycle is a relative of the man who died, police said.

A 36-year-old man was killed late Saturday after he got into a crash while driving a motorcycle, Dallas police said. A female passenger was also critically hurt.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on the 9300 block of Julius Schepps Freeway, or Interstate 45.

William Stridger was driving a Harley Davidson south on the freeway when he made contact with the right rear of another vehicle headed south, according to police. The motorcycle then left the roadway and tumbled down an embankment.

Stridger and the female passenger on the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Stridger died at the hospital from his injuries and the woman, who is related to him, is in critical condition.

Next of kin were notified at the scene of the crash, according to police.