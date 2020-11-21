Man 'rose up' from bed of pickup truck and shot at 2 people at South Central Park, police say

A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot in the elbow, police said. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities said two people were injured Friday night at South Central Park after someone in a pickup truck shot at them.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was standing outside his car talking with a woman near the corner of Fellows Lane and Saipan Street when the incident occurred.

The man told officials he saw a white older type pickup truck drive onto the parking lot and hit a curb. That's when the suspect, who was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, "rose up" from the bed of the pickup and shot in their direction, police said.

As the man and woman ran in separate directions, the male was struck on the elbow. Authorities said he was transported to the hospital. The woman was also seen by medics and was cleared at the scene.