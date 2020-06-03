Homicide detectives are trying to figure out who killed a 22-year-old man Friday at an apartment complex.

Around 2:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Cityscape Apartments located at 6466 Ridgecrest Road.

When officers arrived, they found Emilio Andrew Paez lying on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Paez was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, detectives say.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3602 or email jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com. Reference case no. 044354-2020.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

