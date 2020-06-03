Mansfield police are searching for a suspected armed robber who has targeted more than a dozen businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Arlington police also posted on its Facebook page that officers are looking for the same man.

Authorities say the suspect has robbed several CVS locations in Arlington, Fort Worth and Mansfield at gunpoint.

Police say during one of the incidents, the suspect assaulted a citizen who was withdrawing money from an ATM at CVS and then took the money from that person.

The suspect was seen wearing a Dallas Stars sweatshirt during a recent robbery, police say. He is described as being "about 6-feet-1-inch tall," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 817-276-4743.

Authorities are also offering up to $2,500 for his arrest. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

