Mansfield police are searching for a suspected armed robber who has targeted more than a dozen businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Arlington police also posted on its Facebook page that officers are looking for the same man.
Authorities say the suspect has robbed several CVS locations in Arlington, Fort Worth and Mansfield at gunpoint.
Police say during one of the incidents, the suspect assaulted a citizen who was withdrawing money from an ATM at CVS and then took the money from that person.
The suspect was seen wearing a Dallas Stars sweatshirt during a recent robbery, police say. He is described as being "about 6-feet-1-inch tall," according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 817-276-4743.
Authorities are also offering up to $2,500 for his arrest. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
More on WFAA:
- Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado
- Quadriplegic says American Airlines caused her to take bloody fall on Dallas plane, then blamed her
- Plano woman accused of selling alcohol to 3 teens who died in crash, police say
- Denton police release body camera videos, 911 calls in fatal police shooting of UNT student