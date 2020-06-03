When a fire broke out early Friday morning in a Euless home, a young man escaped out of the house and onto the roof. That's where firefighters rescued him, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m. and found him standing on the roof of a patio after he climbed out of an upstairs window, according to officials.

They brought him down and transported him to the hospital to check for smoke inhalation. Officials say he is expected to be OK.

Fire crews on scene said the man used the roof to escape because the two-story house on the 300 block of Branch Bend had filled with so much smoke that he was unable to go down the stairs to get out.

There was another man in the home at the time, crews said, but he was able to get out on his own safely.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the upstairs room where it started before it spread anywhere else, officials said, so the damage was mainly contained to that room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

