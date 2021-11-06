Watch crews roll 3,300-pound NASCAR stock car into DFW airport

You can find the stockcar on display in Terminal B of DFW.

DALLAS — The roar of cars will fill up the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, as it plays host to the 2021 NASCAR All-Star race.

But visitors to the state will get their first taste of the race in an unexpected way: a NASCAR stock car in the terminal of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The airport shared video Friday morning of crews - carefully - rolling the 3,300-pound car through the halls of the airport, to the surprise and delight of passengers, who could be seen snapping pictures of the process.

And yes, before you ask - the car did have to go through TSA a security check, just like passengers.

The All-Star Race at TMS is set for Sunday, June 13.

Watch the video below to see the full trek from outside the airport to its spot inside.