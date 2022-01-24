2 teen brothers dead after reported shooting at North Richland Hills home, police say

Police said officers responded to the reported shooting around 6 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Gibbons Drive.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Two teenage brothers are dead after a reported shooting at a home in North Richland Hills early Monday morning, police said.

Police said officers responded to the report around 6 a.m. in the 5100 block of Gibbons Drive, near Davis Boulevard and 26 Boulevard, where they found the two victims.

According to police, one of the victims died at the scene, while the other died after being transported to a hospital by the fire department.

The two victims were not identified, but police said they were 17 and 19 years old and were brothers.

There have been no arrests made, police said.