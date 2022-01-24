Woman arrested in death of 3-year-old grandson, Denton police say

Police said they arrested Angela Downing, 57, after the child died on Jan. 22.

DENTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested for murder in the death of her 3-year-old grandson, Denton police said.

According to police, officers learned from Child Protective Services on Jan. 18, that the child was being treated for severe injuries at a hospital. Police said Downing had reported to medical staff that the child accidentally fell down a flight of stairs.

Police said investigators determined the child's injuries -- a skull fracture that caused brain bleeding and swelling -- were not accidental after talking with doctors and Downing herself.

Police said Downing, the child's legal guardian, confessed to "forcefully throwing the child onto the bathroom floor and against a wall."